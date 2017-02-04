Capitol beats: Shortfall ‘not that high,’ Brownback tells Fox

Check this spot on Sundays for a few quick hits about what’s driving the debate in the Legislature.
Say what?
“It’s not that high.”
– Gov. Sam Brownback, telling Fox News’ Bret Baier on Thursday that the state’s shortfall isn’t as large as the figure Baier had cited. Baier correctly said the projected shortfall stands around $900 million through June 2018.
“So the school districts by virtue of the block grant are still contributing to an extraordinary needs fund that doesn’t exist?”
– Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, noting during a budget meeting that .4 percent of school districts’ general state aid flows into an extraordinary needs fund. That fund won’t be available to use this year because of the state’s budget shortfall.
No. 8
Kansas has the 8th highest average sales tax rate in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation that looked at state and local sales tax rates. Kansas has an average rate of 8.62 percent.
Trending
Secretary of State Kris Kobach has submitted a pair of bills to the Legislature meant to crack down on illegal immigration. One would prohibit Kansas cities and counties from adopting sanctuary policies. Municipalities that violated the prohibition would lose state funding under Kobach’s proposal. A second bill would authorize the Kansas Highway Patrol to forge an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to enforce immigration law.
This comes after Kobach advised President Trump on his executive order that blocks refugees from entering the United States, a measure that Kobach and Trump say is intended to improve national security.
News ahead
The House Federal and State Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Monday on a bill that would enable Sedgwick County to hold another vote on allowing slot machines at the Wichita Greyhound Park if at least 5,000 voters sign a petition. A ballot initiative to allow slots at the greyhound park narrowly failed in 2007.
Bryan Lowry
For more legislative news, go to www.kansas.com/politics.
Comments