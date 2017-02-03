House measure targets criminals who target police

Criminals who target law-enforcement officers – on or off duty – would do more prison time under a bill approved by the Kansas House on Friday.
Depending on the severity of the crimes, House Bill 2049 could enhance felony sentences by anywhere from a couple of months to as much as five years when it’s shown in court that a criminal specifically targeted an officer because of his or her job.
“It was a bill I really felt really strongly about,” said Rep. Leo Delperdang, R-Wichita, who carried it on the floor. “The men and women in blue are targeted for so many things anymore, somebody’s got to stand up for them.”
Delperdang said the idea for the bill originated with Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
While it is already a crime to assault a police officer, there were gaps in the law, Delperdang said.
For example, there wouldn’t be an enhanced sentence under current law for someone who breaks into an officer’s house, trashes it and spray paints anti-police graffiti on the walls, he said.
To extend a sentence under HB 2049, a judge would have to find that the victim was targeted directly because of his or her work in law enforcement.
Someone who broke into a home not knowing that an officer lived there would still face only a simple burglary charge, Delperdang said.
All government employees whose jobs include the power of arrest are covered under the bill, including city police, county sheriffs and patrol deputies, Highway Patrol troopers and college campus police.
The House voted down an amendment to add correctional officers to the law-enforcement positions covered under the bill.
The bill passed Friday on a unanimous voice vote. It will go to the Senate for consideration.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments