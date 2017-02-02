Advocates for more transparency in government testify on open records bill

Kansas news organizations and other open-government advocates came to the state Capitol on Thursday, pushing for more transparency in government meetings and reduced costs for records.
The groups are supporting Senate bills 86 and 70 in this year’s legislative session.
SB 70 clarifies what elected officials would have to tell the public when they meet in closed sessions.
SB 86 would place new limits on the prices public agencies can charge for copies of documents requested under the Kansas Open Records Act.
“There are major problems with the fees charged for these public documents,” said Richard Gannon, governmental affairs director for the Kansas Press Association.
Current law allows agencies to charge the cost of copying, plus the cost for agency personnel to find and review the records. Those charges can run into the thousands of dollars.
Often, the charges run so high that no one can afford to obtain the records, Gannon said.
Dave Trabert of the Kansas Policy Institute said his group has had problems with local government bodies and universities quoting high prices for records.
“Sometimes you get the ‘go away’ price,” he said.
In one instance, he said KPI requested employment contracts from Kansas State University.
“They said we would have to pay them $10,000 so they could hire someone to see if they have any,” Trabert said.
He said the university eventually lowered the price to a reasonable level, but not before KPI had to contact Kirk Schulz, K-State’s president at the time, to intervene.
SB 86 would cap the copying charge for public records at 25 cents a page. Currently, that’s more of a guideline than a mandate in the open-records law.
Some cities and counties are opposing the bill.
In written testimony, the Kansas Association of Counties said counties don’t have the level of staffing necessary to fulfill records requests without charging for staff time.
“While we appreciate the viewpoint that county offices should be staffed to the levels necessary to provide reduced-cost copies, the reality is that counties do not have employees with this level of free time to make copies,” wrote Melissa Wagemann, the association’s general counsel. “With the addition of a tax lid on counties this year, our budgets are too tight to provide reduced-cost records.”
SB 70 deals with closed meetings. It would require city councils, school boards, county commissions and other groups to disclose more information on subjects they discuss behind closed doors.
Local government bodies are generally required to meet publicly, but can hold closed sessions to talk about roughly a dozen topics including personnel matters, real estate transactions, trade secrets, legal issues, security preparations and labor negotiations.
