Kansas Amber Alerts need simplifying, KBI review suggests

0:58 Car drives off freeway, crashes into bridge Pause

1:14 Anisia Brumley wins Barton Scholarship

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine Frisbees and man's best friend

0:42 Firefighters pay respect to Collis Grisby

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game