Rex Tillerson officially joins Trump’s Cabinet after contentious Senate vote

1:14 Anisia Brumley wins Barton Scholarship Pause

0:58 Car drives off freeway, crashes into bridge

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine Frisbees and man's best friend

1:02 Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State

1:22 500th Spirit AeroSystems Boeing 787

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company