County commissioners skeptical of rejoining REAP

Sedgwick County will vote next week on rejoining the Regional Economic Area Partnership, a group of cities and counties in south-central Kansas.
But most Sedgwick County commissioners expressed concerns about fundamental disagreements with the group over state policy and how effective their efforts are. The county voted to withdraw from REAP in 2015.
Keith Lawing, REAP’s senior administrator, said the group helps the region work together on economic development, water resources and job growth. He said they’ve also advocated for passenger rail options and low airfares out of Eisenhower National Airport.
“It provides a structure and a forum to allow local governments to coordinate and cooperate on issues on common concern,” he said.
It would cost about $36,000 for Sedgwick County to rejoin REAP.
The group has a legislative platform that favors Medicaid expansion and rolling back the property tax lid on local governments.
That did not go over well with some commissioners like Michael O’Donnell, who called the group “dramatically out of touch” with state lawmakers on the property tax lid.
Regionalism is a good idea. But I want to be laser-focused on a small number of things that are really relevant to the region.
Commissioner Jim Howell
“You had me supportive of this until you mentioned that property tax lid,” O’Donnell said. “That’s very concerning to me.”
Sedgwick County is one of the few local governments in the state to support the tax lid, which requires voter approval if a city or a county wants to raise spending above a rate tied to inflation.
Commissioner Richard Ranzau said REAP was “pro-government spending on virtually everything.”
Commissioner Jim Howell said rejoining REAP would duplicate some county efforts because of the county’s existing partnerships.
“To me, I don’t see…accomplishments of its own and it’s not worth the money at this time,” Howell added. “Regionalism is a good idea. But I want to be laser-focused on a small number of things that are really relevant to the region.”
Chairman Dave Unruh, who has repeatedly pushed for rejoining REAP, said regionalism was a “long-term proposition” that needs consistent and ongoing attention.
I believe we need to be at the table as a participant in our area when we’re trying to move it forward on economic issues.
Chairman Dave Unruh
“I believe we need to be at the table as a participant in our area when we’re trying to move it forward on economic issues,” Unruh said.
“It’s just part of differences of opinion in diverse organizations,” Unruh said about the property tax lid disagreement.
Sedgwick County commissioners will vote on REAP membership on Feb. 8, where they will also consider restoring a program to provide immunizations before international travel.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
