County weighs reopening tunnel between City Hall, courthouse

Sedgwick County is digging into what it would take to reopen an underground tunnel between Wichita City Hall and the county courthouse downtown.
A 350-foot tunnel runs underneath Central Avenue between the two government buildings just west of Main Street. It closed in 2003 for renovations, and officials decided in 2004 not to reopen it.
It offered the only weather-protected route between the buildings and was frequently used by city and county workers, as well as lawyers and law enforcement officers who had to go back and forth for court.
Then-Mayor Carlos Mayans said the closure was justified by the threat of terrorism after the Sept. 11 attacks. He said security improvements to the county courthouse and federal courthouse made City Hall a “soft target.”
Big issues to consider in reopening the tunnel are a mutual agreement between the city and county and whether an elevator is needed on the county side at a cost of more than $660,000, said Steve Claassen, the county’s operations support services director.
And perhaps the biggest: Who would be allowed to use the tunnel?
City Manager Robert Layton said Tuesday afternoon that the effort was more of a county initiative but that there have been informal talks between county commissioners and City Council members.
“I don’t have any detailed analysis about what it would take from a security standpoint on our side,” Layton said.
The tunnel, which lies below the water table, has some water damage and leaks. Claassen said minor repairs and cleaning the tunnel floor and walls would cost around $25,000.
It can’t be worse than Central on a rainy day.
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell
Deputy County Manager Tom Golden said security wasn’t a concern because the tunnels’ entrances would be past the metal detectors in both buildings. He also said there was no cellphone coverage in the tunnel.
“It is kind of dreary down there,” Golden said. “It needs to be touched up.”
“It can’t be worse than Central on a rainy day,” Commissioner Michael O’Donnell replied.
City Hall has an elevator down to the tunnel. But the courthouse has a set of side stairs down to the tunnel.
That’s where the issue of complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act comes in.
"If the public is permitted to use that tunnel, without doubt, there must be a elevator on each side," Claassen said. "If only employees are allowed to use the tunnel, we still believe we need an elevator."
If the public is permitted to use that tunnel, without doubt, there must be a elevator on each side. If only employees are allowed to use the tunnel, we still believe we need an elevator then.
Steve Claassen, county operations support services director
Claassen said that’s because the law allows employees to request accommodation for their disabilities. The county could get sued if it didn’t provide equal access, according to the project proposal in the 2017 county budget.
“This means that, upon request, we would need to work with employees who need access as there are few other ways to provide ‘equal access’ in this situation,” according to the capital improvement program.
An elevator would cost an estimated $666,523. Claassen said the price tag is high because of the depth of the tunnel and construction challenges with the soil and the water table. No commissioners expressed support for adding the elevator.
A big question is who would be allowed to use the tunnel.
“If none of that population has any (accessibility) needs, you don’t need an elevator,” Claassen said.
O’Donnell suggested allowing only city and county elected officials to use the tunnel. He said wider access would lead to “more people that might ask for the special access.”
$666,523 Cost of elevator for county/city tunnel in 2017 county budget
“We wouldn’t have to spend any money either. Just clean it up,” O’Donnell said. “Functionally, it’s fine. You could literally clean the floor and not worry about painting or anything.”
Commissioner David Dennis, who has asked about reopening the tunnel, said he’s not interested in spending $666,523 on an elevator. He added that the crosswalk was accessible.
“It’s OK today to cut across Central or to take the light, but if you just open that tunnel, suddenly it’s not OK?” Dennis said. “That doesn’t pass the B.S. test.”
Dennis said the tunnel should probably not be open to the public.
Claassen said the county’s courthouse police want security cameras in the middle of the tunnel and at both ends. He said the tunnel would need a defibrillator in case of medical emergencies.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
