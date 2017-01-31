Lawyer echoes ‘Cousin Vinny’ at Westar/KCP&L merger case

A lawyer in the $12.2 billion Westar Energy/Kansas City Power & Light merger case came close to quoting “My Cousin Vinny” as he finished grilling a company witness Tuesday.
“I have no further use for this witness,” lawyer Bill Riggins remarked as he returned to his seat after questioning James Proctor, a former KCC official and an expert witness for the companies that are seeking the merger.
During a break, other lawyers in the case noted the similarity between that line and one uttered by actor Joe Pesci, who played a bombastic attorney in the 1992 courthouse comedy “My Cousin Vinny.”
In the movie, Pesci dismisses a witness with the line: “I got no more use for this guy.”
After the break, Kansas Corporation Commissioner Sheri Feist Albrecht, who was presiding over the hearing Tuesday, took the rare action of striking the remark from the record and apologizing.
Riggins had no comment on Albrecht’s action.
The remark came at the end of a tense cross-examination as lawyers and experts fenced over the financing of the multibillion-dollar deal Tuesday.
Riggins is representing the interests of KEPCo, the Kansas Electric Power Cooperative.
KEPCo supplies power to 19 electrical systems in rural Kansas and is a part owner, along with Westar and KCP&L, of the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant near Burlington.
Riggins questioned Proctor’s qualifications as an expert on merger standards and assailed his testimony, which recommended that commissioners not consider the profit that Westar shareholders stand to get from the deal.
Great Plains Energy, the parent company of KCP&L, is planning to pay Westar stockholders $60 a share: $51 in cash and $9 in Great Plains stock.
Overall, that adds up to about $4.9 billion more than the book value of Westar’s assets.
Opponents of the merger, including the commission staff and the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, say that’s too much and that ratepayers will ultimately end up paying higher rates because of it.
Great Plains has said that it will pay that “acquisition premium” from its profits, not the rates charged to customers.
Proctor is one of the companies’ key witnesses on that point, arguing that under the state’s standards for evaluating utility mergers, the commission shouldn’t even consider the acquisition premium because the customers won’t have to pay for it.
Critics of the merger say the guarantee isn’t ironclad and that customers will pay the premium in any case, because Great Plains won’t have any income other than customers’ bills.
Riggins also questioned Proctor’s claim that he had helped craft the state’s standards for approving utility mergers 26 years ago when he was chief of accounting and financial analysis for the KCC.
Riggins said the standards being used to evaluate the Westar/KCP&L merger were originally developed as part of the 1991 case that combined Topeka-based Kansas Power & Light with Wichita-based Kansas Gas and Electric. That merger formed Western Resources, the company that eventually became Westar Energy.
At the time of the KGE/KPL merger, Riggins served as consumer counsel for CURB, the state agency that represents home and small-business utility customers.
He said the merger was proposed only three days before Proctor quit working at the KCC; that the merger application wasn’t filed until three weeks after Proctor left; and that the commission didn’t approve the merger until 11 months later.
“You’ve made a pretty big claim here (about shaping merger standards) and I’m just wondering if you have any proof,” Riggins asked Proctor.
“I’ve provided my testimony in this case,” Proctor replied.
Proctor also said he had started working on developing standards for considering merger applications in connection with an earlier case.
Tuesday was day two of what is expected to be two weeks of court-like hearings on the merger. A decision by the commission is expected in April.
