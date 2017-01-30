Sierra Nevada mountain feature would be named ‘Sky Point’ under House bill

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension Pause

1:27 Protesters stand in support of refugees and Muslims

2:19 Preview of 'On Broadway,' episode 3 of Wichita 'Lockup'

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

2:38 KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:53 Wichita school board president: Some in community believe 'Indians running loose' in schools

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour