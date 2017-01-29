This is where lawmakers stand on Trump's immigration order

President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily barring refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries has drawn worldwide condemnation and sparked protests nationwide.
It is also testing the willingness of congressional Republicans to stay lined up behind the president.
Here are comments from members of Congress:
- Vice President Mike Pence stood behind Donald Trump as he signed the order barring refugees and immigrants. In December 2015, he declared that “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.”
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in an interview on ABC’s this week “I don’t want to criticize them for improving vetting,” but cautioned “I think we need to be careful. We don’t have religious tests in this country.” “Ultimately it is going to be decide in the courts as to whether or not this has gone too far,” McConnell said.
- House Speaker Paul Ryan’s spokeswoman said the order is “not a religious test and it is not a ban on people of any religion.” Rep. Ryan added “President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.”
- House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, praised the order for preventing “jihadists from infiltrating the United States.” President Trump is “doing more to shut down terrorist pathways into this country” than President Barack Obama did in eight years, he said.
- Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who serves as one of the top Republicans on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, remarked that the order was an “extreme vetting proposal that didn’t get the vetting it should have” on CNN’s State of the Union.
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., applauded the injunction issued against President Trump’s “unbelievable” action, calling it a “victory for American values” against a “discriminatory order.” “It’s clear that the president gave little consideration to the chaos and heartbreak that would result,” Feinstein said.
- Democratic California Rep. Jim Costa said Trump’s order was adding to “bureaucracy and red tape.” “It is not the American way to ban individuals, mostly women and children…who are fleeing war-torn regions of the world,” Costa said.
- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the senior Democratic on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence wrote Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stating “the order contains misstatements of fact and law and is vaguely drafted, suggesting that little consideration was given to its implications.”
- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., posted on Twitter the infamous photo of a young boy whose body washed up on a beach after fleeing Syria alongside the words “To my colleagues: don’t ever again lecture me on American moral leadership if you chose to be silent today.”
- Kaylin Minton, communications director for Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, said “Senator Risch believes the security of American and Americans if of the upmost importance,” but that the Senator was still “gathering and reviewing information.”
- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., agreed with Trump’s broad position that refugee vetting is weak, but said Trump’s order was confusing and needs to be “redefined.”
- Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., said she opposes President Trump’s “dreadful” executive orders “codifying religious and racial bigotry” and stated that she plans to work with U.S. Customs and Border Control to help local families affected by the immigrant freeze.
- Rep. David Price, D-N.C., condemned Trump’s action on Twitter, saying it “flies in the face of all we hold dear as Americans.”
- Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent said he understands the “intention,” but felt it was “rushed through without full consideration.” He added that “there are many, many nuances of immigration policy that can be life or death for many innocent, vulnerable people around the world,” and called on the administration to immediately halt the order.
- Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called the order “abhorrent” in a statement that condemned “slam[ming] the door” on “women and children fleeing horrific violence.”
- Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., called the United States “the most compassionate nation and greatest force of good in the world,” but said thorough vetting was “critical” for the “safety of our families.”
- Republican Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse called it “reasonable” to review visa holders and refugees, but said the manner of implementation was making “innocent people” have their lives “needlessly disrupted” and encouraged the administration to review the order.
- Democratic Washington Rep. Rick Larsen said the executive order “scapegoats refugees fleeing war, terrorism and persecution,” and called Trump’s action “as low as is gets.”
- Democratic Washington Rep. Adam Smith said the president is acting in “direct contrast to our nation’s proud history of helping those in need.”
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., released a statement calling the executive order “barbaric.” She and fellow Washington Democrat Rep. Suzan DelBene applauded the Federal judicial decision to issue a temporary stay on immigrants in airports around the country.
