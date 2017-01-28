Flight instructor announces candidacy for open Fourth District seat

A local flight instructor has announced his candidacy for the open Fourth District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Chris Rockhold seeks to replace Mike Pompeo in the House, following Pompeo’s approval as CIA director. Rockhold moved with his wife and son to Kansas in 2014 to work at Flight Safety International.
Rockhold was honored as one of FlightSafety's "Best of the Best" instructors last year. He has been involved in aviation for more than 20 years.
Kansas has not held a special election to replace a congressman since 1950.
