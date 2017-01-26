Scientists, activists and Insane Clown Posse: Everyone’s marching on Washington now

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall Pause

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

1:11 Boy, 3, dies after being hit by truck in parking lot

1:27 27 students injured in school bus accident on freeway

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:26 Owner of The Store recounts harrowing night at the bar

1:39 Who is BTK?