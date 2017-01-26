Kansas GOP to choose candidate for Pompeo’s seat in February

The Kansas Republican Party will hold its convention to choose a candidate to replace CIA Director Mike Pompeo as south-central Kansas’ congressman at Friends University in February.
Kansans in the 4th Congressional District will vote in a special election for a new representative on April 11 after Pompeo, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, was officially confirmed by the U.S. Senate to head up the Central Intelligence Agency on Monday.
Under Kansas law, political parties must hold conventions to select candidates for the special election. The Republican Party will hold its meeting on Feb. 9, a Thursday, at Friends’ Davis Administration Building auditorium.
The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will be open to the public, but only the party’s 126 delegates will be able to vote on the candidates.
The list of Republicans who have expressed interest in the seat include former U.S. Rep. Todd Tiahrt, State Treasurer Ron Estes, former Trump campaign advisor Alan Cobb, radio host Joseph Ashby, Wichita City Council member Pete Meitzner and Wichita attorney George Bruce.
The party will hold its annual state convention in Manhattan the following day. Kelly Arnold, the state Republican chair, said that will allow the party’s nominee to solicit statewide support at the convention.
“Several exceptional candidates are seeking the Republican Party’s nomination. We are ready to get behind our nominee, win the 4th District, and send another solid, conservative leader to Congress,” Arnold said.
The Kansas Democratic Party has not yet announced when it will hold its own convention to nominate a candidate. Each party has 15 to 25 days from when Brownback made his announcement of a special election to hold a convention.
