Trump criticizes decision to commute ‘ungrateful traitor’ Chelsea Manning’s sentence

0:53 Wichita school board president: Some in community believe 'Indians running loose' in schools Pause

1:11 Boy, 3, dies after being hit by truck in parking lot

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:50 Noncitizen voters. Big problem or negligible?

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

2:14 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz discuss WSU's win over SIU