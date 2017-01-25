Buckle up: Merits of requiring seat belts on new school buses debated

School district officials, a parent and a bus driver debated Wednesday whether new school buses should be required to have seat belts for students.
HB 2008 would require school buses bought by districts after Jan. 1, 2018, to have seat belts. Riders would be required to wear them. Existing school buses would not have to be retrofitted with seat belts.
Rep. Susie Swanson, R-Clay Center, said her bill was the same as those introduced in 2004, 2006 and 2007. She said concerns over costs were outweighed by accidents like a November 2016 school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tenn., that killed six people.
The addition of seat belts would cost between $7,000 and $10,000 per bus, Swanson said.
“At what point does the cost of a school bus become more important than the life of a child?” she asked. “The price may seem high unless it’s your child or grandchild.”
The price may seem high unless it’s your child or grandchild.
Rep. Susie Swanson, R-Clay Center
The Central Plains school district began purchasing school buses with seat belts in 2014. It now has 30 buses equipped with seat belts.
“The board of education, district administration and our bus drivers feel this has been a good investment,” said USD 112 superintendent Greg Clark.
Clark said it cost about $8,500 per bus for the seat belts. He said students’ behavior on the buses has improved.
“They can’t turn around and do other mischief they might do,” Clark said. “Our elementary students have been quick to adapt to wearing the seat belts. Our high school students still fight us at times.”
“We’re hoping by the time our elementary students get to high school it will become second nature, much like it is for us now,” he added.
April Brenner, a mom who lives in the Blue Valley district outside Manhattan, expressed support for the bill.
“We’re on a lot of dirt roads at night,” she said. “It makes me feel a lot more confident with seat belts on the bus.”
Opponents of the bill questioned whether it would substantively improve safety on school buses. They also worried about the costs.
“This is a local control issue that the various school boards and school districts who are tasked with making the decisions to buy the buses … are the ones who know best,” said Leah Fliter of the Kansas Association of School Boards.
This is a local control issue that the various school boards and school districts who are tasked with making the decisions to buy the buses … are the ones who know best.
Leah Fliter, Kansas Association of School Boards
Deana Williams, a school bus driver for the Mission Valley district outside Topeka, said the bill would be hard to enforce.
“It feels like something else for a bus driver to monitor,” she said. “Every time the driver takes their eyes off the road to the mirror, that’s a distraction.”
Superintendents of the Hiawatha and Clay County school districts called the bill an “unfunded mandate” for rural districts.
“If you give me all the money to make it happen, I’ll be happy to make it happen,” said Penny Hargrove, superintendent of the Hiawatha School District. “I know that sounds terrible, (but) we have so many unfunded mandates right now.”
Wichita impact
In Wichita, the state’s largest district, about 18,000 students ride buses to and from schools each day. The district contracts with First Student, a Cincinnati-based private company, to provide bus service. The company owns and operates about 430 buses for the Wichita district.
The district opposed the bill in written testimony. It said public safety dollars could be spent better elsewhere and that ensuring students were buckled in would distract bus drivers and slow down bus schedules.
There are 207 large buses without seat belts, district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said. Seat belts would cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, according to the district’s testimony.
Lynn Rogers, a school board member who also serves in the Kansas Legislature, said he wonders whether seat belts would actually increase safety on buses, particularly in the case of crashes where kids could be trapped inside.
“I know they continue to upgrade the safety of buses. The ones on the road now are much safer, with fully padded seats and things like that,” Rogers said.
“The questions I would want answered would be: Would kids actually use seat belts? And what about the younger kids – would somebody need to help them with those? … Logic tells us it should be safer, but I guess I’d just want to see some more information on that.”
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments