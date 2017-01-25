Lawmakers scold Trump for threatening Chicago

1:03 Train smashes into semi at crossing Pause

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:50 Noncitizen voters. Big problem or negligible?

2:14 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz discuss WSU's win over SIU

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum