Rep. Lynn Jenkins to retire from Congress, won’t seek governor’s office

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins says she plans to retire from Congress and will not run for governor in 2018.
“In two years, at the conclusion of this Congress, I plan to retire and explore opportunities to return to the private sector, allowing a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansans,” according to her campaign Facebook page. “You should know that I will not be running for any office in 2018.”
Jenkins had been repeatedly mentioned by other Republicans as a potential candidate to replace Gov. Sam Brownback in 2018. Brownback is limited to two terms by state law.
She said in social media posts it was time for “serious policy making” with a Republican president and Republican majorities in both houses of Congress.
“There is a lot more work to be done so let’s finish strong!” according to a post on her Congressional Twitter account.
Jenkins, a Republican, was first elected to Congress in 2008. The 2nd Congressional District includes Topeka, Lawrence and large parts of eastern Kansas outside of the Kansas City area.
“It has been and will continue to be an incredible honor to serve Kansans in Congress for what will be a decade at the conclusion of this Congress,” according to the Facebook post. “For me, that is enough.”
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
