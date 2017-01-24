You may have received a wrong tax form from the state of Kansas

The Kansas Department of Revenue said Monday that taxpayers receiving a 1099G form will soon receive a corrected document in the mail.
The department discovered Monday that some of the 1099Gs sent out for the tax year 2016 listed refund amounts that didn’t match the amount the taxpayer actually received, according to a news release.
A small number of taxpayers received forms listing incorrect refund amounts But to ensure accuracy all of the forms – about 380,000 – will be reissued, the state said.
Only the forms mailed to taxpayers were incorrect, the information sent to the Internal Revenue Service was accurate, the release said.
Taxpayers who received a 1099G from the Kansas Department of Revenue should destroy the form; they will receive a new and corrected form in the mail automatically. The new forms will be marked “CORRECTED” on the form and envelope and will be mailed by Jan. 31.
Taxpayers receive a Kansas 1099G if they received money from the state such as unemployment, refunds, credits or offsets. Those who received a 1099G from the Kansas Department of Labor for unemployment payments are not affected by this issue.
