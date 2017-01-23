White House press secretary: ‘We can disagree with the facts’

2:14 Preview of 'The Lifestyle,' episode 2 of Wichita 'Lockup' Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

5:46 Linda Hargrove takes over Wichita State women's basketball team

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

1:13 Hunters' tribute to a 'million-dollar dog'

6:56 Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's win over Indiana State

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

1:14 Adams Elementary principal talks about playground arson