Kansans joined the hundreds of thousands of marchers in nation’s capital to protest Trump

On Friday, the Kansans who came to Capitol Hill to support Donald Trump got to witness his inauguration. On Saturday, other Kansans gathered in the same place to protest him on another cool, gray January day.
In November, Kansas voters chose Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton 56 percent to 36 percent. Those who marched among hundreds of thousands of others on Saturday, many wearing pink hats and carrying signs, were clearly not in the first category.
“To those who voted for Donald Trump, I just say ‘why?’” said Jerusha Loveland, president of the National Organization for Women’s Wichita chapter.
Loveland and her daughter, Chris, a student at Northeast Magnet High School, rode a charter bus with 50 others from Kansas to Washington.
As they got ready to head home Saturday evening, Loveland said she’d come to Washington thinking about the future more than the past.
“I think going back to Wichita, I’ll just feel like part of a much larger movement of women taking charge and standing up for our rights,” she said.
Other Kansans participated in Saturday’s march for much the same reasons. They don’t like Trump’s statements about women.
“I find what he stands for and how he behaves really offensive,” said Mary Linn, who now works in Washington for the Smithsonian but attended Wichita East High School, Wichita State University and the University of Kansas.
Linn, who took a break while a sea of marchers streamed past the Washington Monument and the new National Museum of African American History and Culture, said she hadn’t met any Trump supporters from Kansas who had come to watch the inauguration.
“I would ask them to really think about how he behaves and whether they can really stand behind his words and his actions,” she said. “I don’t think I would be very verbally aggressive to them, but I’m disappointed at the same time.”
Loveland, who has two daughters and six sisters, said she didn’t want to see a return to the past after a campaign in which Trump appealed to nostalgia for an America of the 1950s.
“I want my daughter to have more chances than I had, more chances than their grandmothers had,” she said. “I think we need to support women. They need all the resources they can to get them there.”
And, Loveland said, it “felt really good” to have the support of so many men.
“I’ve never been with this large a group before,” she said. “It felt very safe. We were all supporting the same values system.”
