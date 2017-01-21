Trump woos the CIA with a visit – and attacks the news media

1:49 Across the globe, and in Wichita, millions turn out for Women’s rights marches Pause

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

3:45 DA discusses Harvey County triple homicide

5:32 Wichita State defeats Evansville 82-65

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

1:31 Obama waves goodbye from helicopter

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer