Pope writes Trump, prays decisions to be guided by ‘rich spiritual and ethical values’

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

0:45 Fire damages two restaurants

1:31 Obama waves goodbye from helicopter

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

5:32 Wichita State defeats Evansville 82-65

11:44 WSU women's basketball defeats Arkansas State