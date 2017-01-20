As President Trump takes power, Twitter transitions too

0:45 Fire damages two restaurants Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer

5:32 Wichita State defeats Evansville 82-65

11:44 WSU women's basketball defeats Arkansas State

2:54 Bruce Weber talks after Kansas State's victory at Oklahoma State

0:35 2016: Take an aerial tour of WSU's Innovation Campus

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States