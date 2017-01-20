Politics & Government

January 20, 2017 8:45 AM

Obama’s final message to America: ‘I won’t stop’

By Brian Murphy

In the final hours of his presidency, President Barack Obama sent a series of tweets from his @POTUS account, thanking the American public and asking for comments on his new website.

In a video posted on Obama.org, Obama and first lady Michelle Obama discussed their plans for the future.

“We’re going to take a little break. We’re finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family and just be still a little bit,” Michelle Obama said. “So we might not be online quite as much as you’re used to seeing us.”

The Obamas solicited input from their future presidential center, which will be housed on the southside of Chicago.

“It will be a living, working center for citizenship,” Barack Obama said. “Tell us what you want this project to be and tell us what’s on your mind.”

Said Michelle Obama: “This will be your presidential center, jsut as much as it is ours.”

President-elect Donald Trump will take office officially around noon Friday. The Obamas will travel to Palm Springs, Calif., after Friday’s inauguration.

