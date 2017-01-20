Politics & Government

January 20, 2017 7:24 AM

Trump sets record for most prayers in inaugural ceremonies

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

President-elect Donald Trump will set a record with the amount of prayers during his inaugural ceremonies Friday.

Trump, who is starting the day at St. John’s Church for a service at 8:30 a.m., will have six religious prayers as part of the ceremony, three invocations and three benedictions.

That’s a record, according to Jim Bendat, the author of “Democracy’s Big Day,” who was speaking on CNN Friday morning.

The first invocation is scheduled for 11:21 a.m. and the final benediction is scheduled for 12:14 p.m.

Trump will be sworn in using both his own Bible, gifted to him by his mother, and the Bible used to swear in President Abraham Lincoln.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

View more video

Nation & World Videos