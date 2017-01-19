International observers recommend U.S. change its ‘unique’ Electoral College system

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:42 Raw video shows police using Taser during arrest after brief chase

0:40 House fire on Grove

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

2:54 Bruce Weber talks after Kansas State's victory at Oklahoma State