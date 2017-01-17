Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

Wichita attorney and businessman George Bruce announced during a gathering at the Petroleum Club on Tuesday, his intention to seek Mike Pompeo's congressional seat. Pompeo has been nominated to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.
House Speaker Paul Ryan stops Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall's youngest son, Cal Marshall, from dabbing during the ceremonial swearing-in of members of the 115th Congress and their families on Tuesday. According to Rep. Marshall's Twitter account, his son has been grounded. (Video courtesy of C-SPAN)