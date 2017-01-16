After plagiarism report, Monica Crowley says she won’t take White House job

Monica Crowley, who had been selected just weeks ago to serve in a high-profile post on President-elect Donald Trump’s National Security Council, has decided against taking the position after allegations that she had plagiarized key passages in a recent book.
Crowley had been dogged by allegations of plagiarism in recent weeks, beginning with a discovery by CNN that she had copied several key passages in a book she published with HarperCollins. A later report in Politico unearthed similar issues in her doctoral dissertation.
“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” Crowley said in a statement to The Washington Times.
“I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team, and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal,” she said.
She did not address the allegations of plagiarism.
Crowley is the second official announced by the transition to decide not to go into the White House, following Jason Miller, who was to be the communications director, but then decided against it.
One person close to the transition said that Crowley’s role was to have involved overseeing certain speeches, something that would be difficult with the lingering plagiarism questions.
Comments