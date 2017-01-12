Brown v. Board mural previewed at Kansas MLK celebration

The Kansas Capitol’s annual Martin Luther King Day celebration on Thursday featured a preview of a civil rights mural that will be painted in the halls of the Capitol next year.
A trio of lawmakers, including Wichita’s Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, have pushed since 2009 for a mural in the statehouse commemorating the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, a case that originated in Topeka and led to the desegregation of schools nationwide.
The design for the mural was officially approved late last year and was showcased at the annual celebration of King. It features black and white students learning together outside the U.S. Supreme Court.
The mural is set to be painted in 2018, said Faust-Goudeau, the only African-American woman in the Kansas Senate.
Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, one of Faust-Goudeau’s co-sponsors on the bill to create the mural, called on the event’s attendees to ensure that the MLK holiday is a “day on, not a day off” as the country celebrates the struggles of King and other activists to end segregation.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
Comments