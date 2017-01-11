Brownback seeks to raise alcohol and cigarette taxes, sweep highway fund

3:49 Lieutenant governor talks about State of the State speech Pause

1:09 K-State's Barry Brown explains his side of a late no-call against Texas Tech

1:09 Remodeled Carlos O'Kelly's debuts

2:17 Neil Young's car gets an electric upgrade (2008)

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

0:49 Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

0:27 A snowy Saturday in Wichita

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table