Brownback seeks to raise alcohol and cigarette taxes, sweep highway fund

Gov. Sam Brownback wants to double the tax on alcohol and increase the tax on cigarettes by a dollar to help fill a budget shortfall.
The governor also proposes to liquidate a long-term investment fund and sell off the state’s future proceeds from a settlement with tobacco companies to get cash now as the state faces a projected shortfall of more than $900 million for the next 18 months.
And he plans to sweep $596.8 million from the state’s highway fund over two and a half years. Brownback has repeatedly swept money from the highway fund in recent years. Under the latest sweep, the Kansas Department of Transportation would not start any new highway expansion projects in 2018 and 2019. It would do maintenance projects.
Brownback’s budget director, Shawn Sullivan, unveiled the governor’s tax and budget proposals to lawmakers Wednesday morning. At one point he joked that the budget could be called "the lobbyist job protection act," anticipating the fight that will take place over the governor's proposals.
The governor wants to increase taxes by $377.7 million over two years.
That includes doubling the tax on liquor in July from 8 percent to 16 percent, which would bring in about $107 million over two years, and increasing the tax on cigarettes from $1.29 a pack to $2.29 to bring in an additional $88.5 million over two years.
The governor would also double the tax rate on other tobacco products from 10 percent to 20 percent for an additional $14 million over two years.
Brownback offered a possible change on his signature business income tax exemption, which many lawmakers have said they would like to repeal.
The governor would preserve the exemption for limited liability companies, S corporations and other closely held businesses, but he proposes taxing rents and royalties, which are now exempt under the law. This is projected to bring in $40 million a year in revenue.
The tax would go into effect next year.
Repealing the exemption in its entirety would bring in about $250 million, according to House Tax chairman Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Assaria.
Brownback also proposed increasing the annual filing fee for for-profit entities from $40 to $200, which would bring in about $33.6 million a year. Business owners would pay the fee regardless of size.
He would freeze the income tax rate on Kansans in the bottom tax bracket at the current rate of 2.7 percent. That rate is scheduled to drop to 2.6 percent in 2018.
The tax proposals would go toward shoring up the state’s finances for next fiscal year, which begins in July.
To fill the current fiscal year’s shortfall of more than $340 million, Brownback wants to liquidate the state’s long-term investment fund.
The state invests idle funds from state agencies every year. Brownback can already tap roughly $45 million from the fund, which represents the profit from investment, but will need the Legislature’s approvale to take the remaining $317 million in the fund, which represents the principal.
Sullivan said liquidating the investment fund would be done "to get through this year and in order to protect us from major cuts."
Brownback proposes paying back the fund over seven years.
The governor also wants to freeze the state’s contribution to KPERS, the state employees’ pension fund, at 2016 rates, which will allow it to keep $85.9 million.
If lawmakers agree to these proposals, the state would have roughly $99.6 million in its general fund at the end of June. Brownback asked lawmakers in his State of the State address to pass a bill making the current year’s budget adjustments before the end of January.
For the following fiscal year, Brownback wants to sell future proceeds from a legal settlement with the tobacco companies.
The state now receives an approximately $60 million annual payment from the settlement. Under Brownback’s plan the state would forgo that payment for the next 30 years in exchange for cash now.
The governor’s administration estimates that the state could get $530 million over two years by selling off the rights to the proceeds.
Lawmakers balked at the idea last year because the money is currently committed to funding children’s programs, such as Early Head Start. The governor’s budget proposal would fund these programs through the general fund through 2019.
Brownback also hopes to save $120 million over two years by merging school district health plans under one state-run plan, a change recommended by efficiency consultants last year.
That proposal, which would be mandatory for districts, could face backlash from educators.
Right now most school districts control their own health plans and some districts, such as Wichita, have used more generous health benefits as a recruitment tool.
Brownback wants to save $16 million over two years by requiring school districts to purchase goods through a joint procurement program.
The governor hopes to save about $750,000 over two years by merging the state’s securities commissioner’s office with the Kansas Insurance Department.
He also proposes to increase the privilege fee for managed care organizations from 3.31 percent to 5.77 percent and the hospital provider tax from 1.83 percent to 4.65 percent.
This will allow the state to draw down more federal Medicaid dollars, which the governor wants to use to increase reimbursement rates for medical providers after cutting rates in May and to increase reimbursements to rural hospitals.
The governor would also use the money to go toward implementing his rural healthcare agenda, including dedicating $5 million toward establishing more medical residency training programs in rural Kansas.
One area where the governor is proposing new spending is higher education. His budget includes $3 million in fiscal year 2018 and another $6 million in fiscal year 2019 to go toward a scholarship program to train teachers who agree to work in rural areas.
He has also pledged $1 million a year, starting in 2018, to go toward funding 50 scholarships for any university that is able to offer a bachelor’s degree for $15,000 or less and another $800,000 to go toward the initial planning costs for building a dental school at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Brownback’s budget proposal includes $1 million in funding for Wichita State University’s National Center of Innovation for Biomaterials in Orthopaedic Research, but does not include funding for the program the following year.
