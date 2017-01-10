10 key points Gov. Sam Brownback made in 2017 State of State

During his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Sam Brownback:
▪ Challenged colleges to allow students to earn a bachelor’s degree for $15,000 or less.
▪ Said he would propose “modest targeted revenue measures,” without offering specifics.
▪ Voiced continued support for tax cuts on LLCs and some other businesses that some have blamed for the state’s revenue shortfall.
▪ Said it would be foolish to expand Medicaid, health insurance for low income residents.
He also promised to:
▪ Spend $5 million to start a new residency program to train doctors for rural areas.
▪ Develop a privately funded doctor of osteopathy school in Kansas.
▪ Establish a Kansas dental school at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
▪ Reform the teacher certification system to make it easier to recruit teachers.
▪ Launch a TeachersKan scholarship program for college students who commit to teaching in hard-to-fill disciplines or underserved communities.
▪ Create a grading system for schools.
Comments