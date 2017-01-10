Trump, once the ‘best baseball player in NY,’ socializes with MLB commissioner

It’s 10 days before Inauguration Day and President-elect Donald Trump is busy appointing people to his Cabinet and repealing Obamacare. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t talk a little baseball.
Trump chatted with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Yankees President Randy Levine in what an aide called a purely social meeting. (Levine is a Trump supporter and attended some fundraisers).
“I had a really nice meeting with the president-elect,” Manfred told reporters after all. “He explained to me his history with the game and what a great baseball fan he is, and we are glad that we had an opportunity to get together before his inauguration.”
So what’s Trump’s history with baseball?
He played baseball when he was a student at the New York Military Academy and apparently he was quite good. Just ask him.
“I was always the best athlete. Something that nobody knew about me,” Trump told author Michael D’Antonio, who wrote a book called “The Truth About Trump.” “I was the best baseball player in New York when I was young. . . . But I also knew that it was very limited, because in those days you couldn’t even make a lot of money playing baseball. . . . Everybody wanted me to be a baseball player.”
