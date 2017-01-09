Sedgwick County rejoins national organization with new commissioners

Sedgwick County’s two new commissioners helped reverse a county decision the day after they were sworn into office.
The county will rejoin the National Association of Counties, a national organization that represent county governments at the federal level.
The county quit the organization, known as NACo, in February 2015 after a new, more conservative majority took office. Then-Chairman Richard Ranzau raised concerns about NACo being too liberal.
County Manager Michael Scholes said membership could help Sedgwick County with education, data-based research and conferences to learn from other counties.
“Networking with other county officials is always an important thing in any professional organization,” Scholes added.
Commissioner David Dennis said there could be “tremendous value” for him to learn from other large counties and about his new role as a county commissioner.
“It gives us a voice at the national level,” Dennis said.
Commissioners Dave Unruh and Michael O’Donnell also supported for the initial membership cost of $10,000, which will come from a county economic development fund.
“I’m supportive of joining just to have the online resources alone,” O’Donnell said.
But O’Donnell said he wanted a way for county commissioners to approve every trip to NACo conferences. He said he wanted to prevent county staff members and department leaders from taking trips and “junkets whenever they want.”
“We need to just keep control of the cost somehow for me to be comfortable with it,” O’Donnell said.
Commissioner Richard Ranzau, who opposed rejoining NACo, said the organization has a liberal bent.
He cited a Washington meeting of NACo he attended where then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on the Affordable Care Act and famously said “we have to pass the bill so you can know what’s in it.”
“I’ve been to the policy meetings and it seemed very one-sided,” Ranzau said Monday. “As far as I’m concerned…I’m not convinced it’s worth our dollars.”
Ranzau also said the organization’s direction is swayed by counties on the East and West Coast with larger populations.
“They don’t really believe in one county, one vote,” Ranzau said.
Chairman Jim Howell said he wants a follow-up report on how NACo membership benefits the county.
Monday’s staff meeting was the first open county meeting for Dennis and O’Donnell in the courthouse since their Sunday afternoon swearing in ceremony. They replace Tim Norton and Karl Peterjohn on the five-member commission.
