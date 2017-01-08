Local officials sworn in amid thanks to God, family, voters

God, family, voters and co-workers were thanked and acknowledged Sunday afternoon as six elected local officials were sworn in for public office.
During brief remarks afterward, some officials mapped out their intentions for their terms in office.
In the opening prayer, the Rev. Gary Brooks, minister at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, told the audience of about 100 people in the Jury Room of the Sedgwick County Courthouse to take time to remember where and who they came from.
The first to take the oath of office was District 2 County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell II.
O’Donnell thanked district voters for electing him and Tim Norton, who held the seat before him. He thanked Norton for his years of service.
“He is a good man and did a lot of good things for the county. I wish him well,” O’Donnell said to applause.
O’Donnell told the audience that he has always known “I have a God who loves me, believes in me and gave his son for me. Because of him, I can do all things.”
He also said he believes there are certain times in a community’s life that are pivotal.
“We are at a crossroads in Sedgwick County,” he said. “We can continue to have the status quo, or we can do better.”
O’Donnell evoked a quote from Abraham Lincoln, who, before becoming president, made a trip to Kansas. Later, Lincoln said his intentions after serving would be “I would go west, I would go to Kansas.”
“I will daily work to make Sedgwick County the best place to visit,” O’Donnell said.
Those sworn in besides O’Donnell were District 3 Commissioner David Dennis, County Clerk Kelly Arnold, County Treasurer Linda Kizzire, Register of Deeds Tonya Buckingham and Sheriff Jeff Easter.
Dennis thanked the volunteers who worked on his campaign and others who had helped him: his parents, his family, the Catholic Church and “Especially to the citizens of Sedgwick County, who made this day possible.”
He promised to promote transparency and work together with other officials.
Arnold thanked the voters and the employees who worked in his office.
“I am humbled by God, who has allowed me to serve in this capacity – to work with people who are passionate in serving our community,” Arnold said.
Some officials drew laughs from the crowd and “awes.”
Kizzire joked with the audience and told them she would be brief because her husband, Mike, told her “there was a lot of football” to watch on Sunday. She thanked him for always supporting her and being her best friend.
She then grew more serious when she acknowledged her parents-in-law, particularly her father-in-law, William “Grady” Kizzire, who, until his death two months ago, would tell strangers – and nurses and doctors – his daughter-in-law was the county treasurer.
Buckingham acknowledged her predecessor, Bill Meek, the longtime Sedgwick County register of deeds who died in January 2016 from cancer.
“I would be remiss if I did not mention someone who is not with us today – Bill Meek. Bill was my biggest supporter. Sixteen years ago, he offered me a job in the register of deeds. Who would have thought I would be up here today as the next register of deeds. I have so much to thank him for, and I wish he were here today.”
The last to be sworn in was Easter.
He thanked his family and his “second family – the employees in the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, partnerships that have been built with other law enforcement agencies, the Sedgwick County Commissioners and others.
“Without the men and women in the sheriff’s office, we would not be able to accomplish all that we have,” he said. “I have been part of the county for four years, and I intend to be here much longer.”
The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
