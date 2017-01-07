12 issues to watch in the Kansas Legislature in 2017

Kansas lawmakers begin their legislative session Monday, facing uncertainty about the state’s finances and a new school funding law.
But they’ll also weigh a host of other issues, ranging from guns on college campuses to ways to improve health care in rural Kansas. Here are 12 issues likely to come up this session.
Abortion
The Kansas Supreme Court will rule at some point this year on whether the Kansas Constitution guarantees a right to abortion. A Shawnee County judge ruled two years ago that it does, and he blocked a law restricting a common type of abortion from taking effect. If the high court upholds the lower court’s ruling, it could prompt a response from the governor and lawmakers who oppose abortion.
Asset forfeiture
Some lawmakers would like to change the state’s civil asset forfeiture laws, which allow police to seize a person’s possessions or money if it’s suspected to be connected to a crime, even if no charges are brought against the person. Rep. Gail Finney, D-Wichita, would like to require that a person be convicted before their property can be seized.
Attorneys
One logistical issue for the Kansas Senate this session is its lack of licensed attorneys. This will be the first session in decades that no licensed attorney serves in the Senate. Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, holds a law degree but not a Kansas law license. Some statutes will have to be rewritten to allow non-attorney members to fulfill duties that now must be performed by an attorney, such as serving on the state’s uniform law commission.
Foster care
An audit of the state’s privatized foster care system will be released during the first month of the session and could kick off a reform effort.
Guns on campus
Public universities will open their campuses to concealed firearms at the start of July, unless lawmakers change the current law. Students and faculty have raised concerns about the policy, and some lawmakers, including incoming Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, have expressed support for delaying its implementation another three years.
Medicaid
Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration has made its opposition to expanding Medicaid clear, but some lawmakers still want to expand the program to cover uninsured Kansans. Uncertainty about the long-term future of Medicaid expansion – as congressional Republicans look to repeal the Affordable Care Act – could stifle those efforts.
Medicinal hemp
The Kansas House passed a bill two years ago that would have allowed for non-intoxicating medicinal hemp oil to be used to treat seizure disorders. The legislation stalled in the Kansas Senate, where opponents saw it as a gateway to marijuana legalization. Some of the bill’s strongest opponents lost re-election, and supporters will likely make another attempt to pass the measure.
Rural health care
Brownback’s budget will include a proposal to put $5 million toward creating more medical residency training programs in rural Kansas. Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer told reporters Friday that doctors who are trained in Kansas are more likely to practice in the state and that increasing the number of physicians in rural Kansas is the best way to improve access to health care.
Transparency
Rep. Stephanie Clayton, R-Overland Park, has a bill that would require the Legislature to publish any bill online 24 hours before holding a vote – or 48 hours in the case of budget bills – as a way to increase transparency of the legislative process.
Transportation
The Kansas Department of Transportation has had to delay projects in recent months because of uncertain funding. Expect the issue to get plenty of focus this legislative session as lawmakers consider ways to shore up the state’s finances. In the past, the governor has relied heavily on sweeps from the state’s highway funds to plug budget holes.
Voting
Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell has asked Kansas lawmakers to ensure that military and overseas ballots can be counted during a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo, who has been tapped to serve as CIA director. State law gives between 45 to 60 days to conduct a special election, scant time to ensure absentee ballots get distributed to military and overseas voters.
Wichita State University
WSU President John Bardo has asked lawmakers to pass a bill to allow a merger between the university and Wichita Area Technical College.
