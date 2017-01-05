Delegation chairmanship to alternate between GOP, Democrats

Lawmakers changed the rules Thursday to alternate control of the chairmanship of the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation between Democrats and Republicans.
The change, which was passed on a voice vote, allowed Rep. Brandon Whipple, D-Wichita, to become delegation chairman in 2017. Republicans picked John Whitmer, R-Wichita, to be vice chairman.
Republican lawmakers had previously changed the rules to allow a majority to vote for chairman, paving the way for the chairmanship to stay with Republicans in the majority.
But Democrats lobbied on Thursday for the chairmanship to alternate each year between Republicans and Democrats, regardless of which party held the majority.
Rep. Henry Helgerson, D-Eastborough, said the delegation worked better when the parties alternated control.
“We are better collectively than it is if we divide (into) Democrats and Republicans,” he said.
We can be a united voice again in the Legislature.
Rep. Brandon Whipple, D-Wichita
Whipple said the delegation needed to work on issues common to south-central Kansas.
“We can be a united voice again in the Legislature,” Whipple said. “It is returning to back when this organization worked.”
Lawmakers also discussed whether to count the votes of those who were absent Thursday.
“I think we should vote with whoever is here,” said Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita.
“It’s worth … letting everyone know how many people’s votes are being disenfranchised, because I know there are people who are concerned about votes being disenfranchised,” Whitmer replied.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
