Forum speakers target Brownback tax cuts, guns on campuses

South-central Kansans pleaded with state legislators on Wednesday to repeal Gov. Sam Brownback’s business tax cuts, back off allowing guns on college campuses and expand Medicaid to cover more of the working poor.
Those were the primary issues aired when about 70 people gathered for a legislative forum in the Sedgwick County Courthouse jury room. The annual forum offered an opportunity for the public to directly address a large group of legislators representing the region.
Much of the frustration was directed at the state’s current budget shortfall, now about $350 million. Speakers at the meeting blamed that on tax cuts proposed by Brownback and approved by the Legislature that created a zero state income tax rate for owners of limited liability companies and other closely held businesses.
“We need to make billionaires pay their fair share,” Wichitan Bill Anderson said to a round of applause. “I can’t afford to subsidize these people, and I shouldn’t have to.”
Donna Wirth of Wichita asked lawmakers: “How many of you have LLC businesses and how many of you have created jobs, and the number of those jobs created as a result of paying zero Kansas state income taxes?”
In October, Eagle research found that nearly 7 out of 10 lawmakers and/or their spouses had business interests that brought them tax-free income.
Other speakers, including former Sedgwick County Commissioner Kelly Parks, urged lawmakers to stop pulling money from state highways, pensions and other designated funds to patch together balanced budgets each year.
“Stop robbing KDOT; also, while we’re talking about robbing, continue to fund KPERS,” said Parks, a conservative Republican, referring to the Department of Transportation and the state pension fund. Parks also urged lawmakers to pass a measure to increase sales tax collections on online purchases, to increase revenue and protect local businesses.
Ben Huie of Wichita proposed a three-point plan for the deficit: “One, close the LLC tax loophole. Two, reinstate the three tax brackets, and three, institute a temporary surcharge at the top to pay off the debts accumulated by this experiment.”
Guns on campus
Several other speakers implored the lawmakers to also repeal a law that, beginning in July, will allow students and others to carry guns on all public college campuses in the state.
Holger Meyer, a professor of physics at Wichita State University, said surveys show students, faculty and the public are against having guns on campus.
“You yourselves don’t want guns at the Capitol or the Republican National Convention or at (President-elect Donald) Trump’s inauguration, so don’t force them on the rest of us,” he said.
Jennifer Connelly of Wichita said guns on campus “is going to just put fear into the students. It’s going to put fear into their teachers.”
“There’s going to be teachers that will not teach on these campuses because they do not want to live with the fear that they’re going to have to endure,” she said.
After the meeting, Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, said a majority of students in regents’ universities, except the University of Kansas, favor the law allowing them and their classmates to carry guns in classes and dormitories.
Whitmer is expected to ascend to the chairmanship of the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation when the group holds its annual organization meeting at WSU on Thursday.
KanCare expansion
As has been the case for the past several legislative forums, Kansans pleaded with the lawmakers to accept federal funding and expand KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program that provides health coverage for the poor.
Approximately 56,000 working-poor Kansans make too much money to qualify for KanCare but too little to qualify for subsidized insurance under the federal Affordable Care Act.
Brownback’s and the Legislature’s reluctance to close that “doughnut hole” by expanding Medicaid coverage has been blamed for a hospital’s closing in Independence and putting financial stress on hospitals statewide.
“As someone who spent 20 years working in health care, I can tell you that the effects of inadequate access to health care, or the lack of insurance ... is devastating,” said Abigail Arthur.
A decision to not expand KanCare does not mean that people without insurance do not get sick or do not have health care needs. It simply means they are forced to rely on donations, sympathetic providers, hospitals that write off care or maxed-out charity clinics.
“A decision to not expand KanCare does not mean that people without insurance do not get sick or do not have health care needs. It simply means they are forced to rely on donations, sympathetic providers, hospitals that write off care or maxed-out charity clinics,” she said.
Personal experience
Marcillene Dover of Wichita, who tearfully testified last year about her experiences battling multiple sclerosis without insurance, was back this year to keep pushing for closing the doughnut hole.
She fell in it while she was a WSU student working three part-time jobs.
“I have insurance now,” she said. “I graduated in May and became a public school teacher here in Wichita ... but just because I have health insurance, it doesn’t mean you can get rid of me that easily.”
She supports the “budget neutral” expansion plan proposed by the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas.
Whitmer said he would have liked to have responded to the speakers, although it was against the rules of the forum.
“I would have asked, ‘How are you going to pay for it?’ ” he said.
Whitmer said it is estimated that expanding Medicaid would cost the state about $1.2 billion over the next 10 years.
