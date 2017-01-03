Wichitans have one minute each to comment at legislative forum

Wichitans will get a chance to offer brief comments to state lawmakers this week, ahead of the start of the legislative session on Monday.
Although organizers previously had said people would have to submit questions ahead of time, the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation has decided to let up to 70 people offer one-minute comments to the delegation at its forum on Wednesday night, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The forum will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the jury room of the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Those who wish to speak can sign up starting at 6 p.m.
The public also can listen in – but not comment – at a forum on Thursday where the city, county, school district and Wichita State University will make presentations to local lawmakers.
That event will be at 1 p.m. in the ballroom of the WSU Student Center. It will include a review of the state general fund by Legislative Research staff members, according to a news release.
