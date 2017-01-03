City now won’t let you file a noisy-dog complaint yourself

Citing a threat of lawsuits, the Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted to strip residents of the authority to file criminal charges in dog-barking and nuisance-lighting cases.
Prosecutor Jan Jarman told the council that current law could expose the city to litigation and legal discipline because it allows residents to sign a criminal charge without establishing probable cause that a crime has been committed.
“That gives prosecutors heartburn because you can lose your law license,” Jarman said.
Repealing that “seems like some very good and needed changes,” said council member James Clendenin.
In the case of animal noise, the change would require future cases to go through either the Police Department or Animal Control, which has police powers, Jarman said.
That will allow authorities to counsel residents on what evidence they need to collect for a successful prosecution, she said.
“We can help a citizen build a stronger case,” she said.
With barking dogs, for example, residents should record incidents if they have the equipment, or at least log the times of suspected infractions and identify potential witnesses.
Also, the new procedure creates opportunities for animal control or community police officers to try to solve the problem through mediation between people with noisy animals and neighbors who are bothered by it.
“Maybe we can avoid charges altogether,” she said.
Council members did express concern that the issue was brought directly to them without first going to the Animal Control Board or the District Advisory Boards for input.
“As you can tell, this is an extremely hot button topic for us,” Clendenin said.
Jarman sent the animal board an e-mail letting it know she was pursuing the changes in the ordinance, but she didn’t think she needed its approval because the change is procedural and doesn’t affect policy.
City staff committed to meeting with the advisory groups to inform them of the change and to help them understand the process going forward.
Thomas Witherspoon, an attorney representing a client who was charged through the current process, urged the council to make the change retroactive.
The council, however, decided not to do that after Jarman argued that only one such case is pending and the judge can handle it.
Jarman said nuisance lighting cases usually involve someone installing security lights that shine brightly into their neighbors’ windows, or in some cases, parking in such a way that their car headlights disturb neighbors’ sleep.
She said criminal charges for lighting violations are rare compared with animal noise complaints.
Under the new procedure, those complaints will have to be filed through the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department, according to a city staff report.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
