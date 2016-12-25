Agency seeks comment on proposed cuts to youth mental-health payment rates

Seeking to save an estimated $350,000 for the state budget, the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services is taking public comment on a plan to cut some rates paid to psychiatric hospitals treating youths, an agency official said Friday.
KDADS spokeswoman Angela de Rocha said the proposed cut specifically affects “reserve” days, when a patient is away from the residential mental treatment program for regular hospital care or on visitation to determine how close they are to being ready to return home.
Prairie View in Newton is one of nine psychiatric hospitals identified by KDADS statewide that would be affected by the change. Officials of Prairie View were not available for comment Friday afternoon.
De Rocha said KDADS recognizes it needs to compensate psychiatric facilities for reserve days because operators have to cover the cost of leaving a bed open for the patient’s return.
Currently, they’re paid the full daily rate as if the patient were actually in the facility. The state proposes to cut that to 60 percent.
Acute or crisis mental health care would not be affected by the change, de Rocha said.
KDADS has encountered criticism over early and incorrect reports indicating the change had already been made, de Rocha said.
On the KDADS website, the proposal is stamped with the word “DRAFT” in giant letters, and the document indicates no change would be implemented until March.
De Rocha said the agency will take into account all the comments received before making a decision. The providers have been notified of the proposal and are already in contact with the agency, she said.
Parents of mentally ill youths or other interested parties can send their comments to KDADS by e-mail at diana.marsh@ks.gov , de Rocha said.
