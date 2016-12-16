Here’s what Bioscience Authority’s portfolio sold for

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather Pause

3:09 Derek Klingenberg's "What Does the Farmer Say"

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

0:40 Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

0:40 Billionaire Phil Ruffin shares his secrets to success