December 15, 2016 9:38 AM

Kobach heads back to New York for another meeting with Trump

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is back in New York on Thursday for another meeting with the president-elect.

Kobach, an immigration hardliner, previously met with Trump in November, when he was photographed carrying plans for the Department of Homeland Security into Trump Tower.

The document included plans for a Muslim registry, zero immigration from Syria, deportation of “criminal aliens” defined as “anyone arrested for any crime” and extreme vetting of “high-risk” immigrants by questioning them on Sharia law, gender equality and jihad.

Kobach advised Trump on immigration issues during the campaign. He also said recently he was a source for Trump’s tweet alleging without evidence that millions of people voted illegally in the presidential election.

Kobach could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

The top election official in Kansas claimed that millions voted illegally in 2016, but can't point to hard evidence to support that. (Nov. 30, 2016/Bryan Lowry/The Wichita Eagle)

Noncitizen voters. Big problem or negligible?

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and National ACLU attorney Sophia Lakin argued in court Wednesday over whether the state can legally exclude federally registered voters from state and local elections if they don't provide documented proof of citizenship. (Sept, 21, 2016/The Wichita Eagle)

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

