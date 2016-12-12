House Speaker Ray Merrick says goodbye after 17 years in Legislature

House Speaker Ray Merrick wrapped up his final committee meeting Monday after 17 years in the Legislature.
Merrick, R-Stilwell, will officially retire from the Legislature next month after serving as speaker for the past four years. On Monday, he presided over a meeting of the Legislature’s coordinating council, his last official duty before retirement. He noted that he would have preferred to go duck hunting that day.
“It’s been a lot of fun the last 17 years. Will I miss it? Yes. Will my wife miss it? No,” he said as he concluded the meeting.
“People don’t understand doing these jobs how much you give up family-wise,” Merrick said after the meeting.
Merrick’s tenure as speaker featured the longest session in the state’s history. The 2015 session stretched to a record 114 days as lawmakers struggled to pass a tax increase. That same year, the Legislature eliminated the state’s school finance formula after two decades.
“I think history – and I can’t predict history – but I think history will look at that and say that was monumental, so we can get something new going forward,” Merrick said.
The Legislature will have to pass a new school finance formula this coming session before the block grants that were intended as a stop-gap measure expire.
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said she would miss Merrick. “We’ve had a great relationship, and I’m sure that we’ll get to see each other again some time. We’ll call each other and share notes,” she said.
