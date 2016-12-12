WSU statistician sets meeting to present vote-rigging case

A Wichita State University statistician has scheduled a public meeting Saturday to present her case that election results were tampered with in last month’s elections in south-central Kansas.
Beth Clarkson, chief statistician for WSU’s National Institute of Aviation Research, organized all-day exit polls at five polling sites in the Nov. 8 election – three in Wichita and one each in Cowley and Sumner counties.
She says the results from all the sites show clear patterns that could only be explained by tampering with the voting machines or the final count.
“In the absence of election fraud, the difference in vote share between the official count and an exit poll (called the error) will be randomly distributed (both positive and negative) and relatively small,” Clarkson wrote in a post on her web site, showmethevotes.org, analyzing the results of the exit-poll project.
However, she said, the differences in vote and exit-poll counts consistently favored particular candidates and parties.
“These exit poll results clearly point to manipulation of the machine counts of our votes,” Clarkson wrote. “These are not random errors. There is no other reasonable explanation for large and consistent errors in favor (or against) particular candidates in this situation.”
Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman could not immediately be reach for comment.
In the past, she and state election officials have disputed that there’s a problem with the vote-counting process. They have blocked Clarkson’s efforts in court to review the validity of the counts using the paper audit trails produced by the machines when voters cast a ballot.
Clarkson will present her findings and take questions about the research at a meeting from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the third-floor meeting room at the Wichita Central Library, 223 S. Main.
“There are problems revealed in all five (exit-poll) sites, but I’m not sure what the next step to take is,” Clarkson wrote. “I’ve planned 30 minutes to present the results, 30 minutes to answer questions and 30 minutes to discuss what the next step needs to be to improve our voting system.”
