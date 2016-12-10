O'Neal announces departure from Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Mike O'Neal says he’s leaving his position as chairman and chief executive officer of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.
O'Neal announced his retirement Friday after four years leading the chamber, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. O’Neal also served 28 years in the state House. He says he’s reached the typical retirement age of 65 but plans to remain active in Kansas politics.
O'Neal was hired in 2012 to lead the Kansas Chamber after the Legislature pushed through a tax reform bill that eliminated the state income tax on owners of 330,000 businesses and lower state personal income tax rates.
A number of Chamber-endorsed GOP candidates were defeated in the August primary and November general elections. And, the incoming 2017 Legislature is expected to try to repeal the business-owner tax exemption.
