Lt. Gov. Colyer on working with the Legislature

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer discusses working with the moderate Republicans to address a budget shortfall this session.
Elections 2016

Hillary Clinton: Greet Trump with 'an open mind'

Hillary Clinton delivered her concession speech on Wednesday morning offering her congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. After a long and hard fought campaign, the first female major party candidate urged her supporters to keep fighting and to offer Trump a chance to lead the country.

Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.

Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

Sedgwick County Commission winner Michael O'Donnell gives his victory speech after defeating Tim Norton in the District 2 Sedgwick County Commission race at the Sedgwick County Republican watch party at the Drury Broadview Tuesday night. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

