With shutdown looming, Senate leader Mitch McConnell urges passage of budget

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington? Pause

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

0:43 Wichita honors firefighters killed in '68 blaze

4:52 Rep. Mike Pompeo calls on imams to disavow terrorism

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:46 Hillary Clinton: Greet Trump with 'an open mind'

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

1:10 Official: Election Day voting a smooth affair

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him