Attorney general orders review of Amber Alert system in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has ordered a review of the state’s Amber Alert operations a day after cellphone alerts did not go out during an alert issued in Wichita.
In a news release, Schmidt said he ordered a “top-to-bottom” audit of the program and that he expects a report no later than Jan. 31 that details the reliability of future Amber Alerts, which are designed to signal the public to child abductions.
“During the critical time of need when a child has been abducted, there is no room for error,” Schmidt said in the release. “Any mistake or procedural failure, regardless of its cause, that results in an Amber Alert being less than fully implemented is unacceptable and must be addressed.”
Notice of Tuesday’s early morning Amber Alert activated over the kidnapping of a Wichita mother and three kids didn’t get sent to cellphones, though that’s an option in child abduction situations.
Cellphone alerts were not sent out because someone missed a procedural step, the KBI said in a written response to questions. A KBI spokesperson said cellphone alerts “were not broadcasted as intended.”
“This lapse occurred due to human error in the middle of the night, but it is being taken very seriously,” the KBI said.
The mother and three children were found safe Tuesday morning in Wichita, several hours after the alert was issued.
Schmidt has asked Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Kirk Thompson to conduct the review.
As part of the review, Schmidt asked Thompson to convene a meeting of the full Amber Alert Advisory Board to ensure all Amber Alert partners have the opportunity for input.
The Amber Alert program was started after the abduction and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman in Texas in 1996.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
