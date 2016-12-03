Trump heads to Long Island for costume party thrown by big donors

2:20 Family continues baking tradition started in the 1940s Pause

3:42 Shockers use second-half to beat Colorado State

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

0:46 Great Bend QB Jacob Murray

1:29 Slain mother 'One of the happiest people I've known.'