You may be surprised who pays the highest property taxes in Sedgwick County

Here’s a list where it pays to be at the bottom: Wichita has the lowest home property tax rates among 20 cities in the county.
Bentley has the highest, followed by Andale, Garden Plain, Cheney and Maize.
Residents of Bentley would pay nearly $1,850 in state, county, city and school property taxes on a $100,000 home. Residents of Wichita would pay about $540 less.
Those figures are based on the annual report on tax levies across the county, published last week by the county clerk’s office.
The report shows the tax rate for all the county’s cities expressed in mills, the amount of tax due on each $1,000 of assessed valuation of the property.
Sedgwick County’s mill rates range from Wichita’s low of 117.201 to Bentley’s high of 164.409.
Overall, the rates tend to be lower than in much of the rest of Kansas, said Sedgwick County Clerk Kelly Arnold.
Sedgwick County’s smaller cities tend to run “close to 150ish, depending on where you live,” while in other counties, “it’s not uncommon to see over 200 mills,” Arnold said.
“In Sedgwick County, I think citizens and government have done a good job of trying to keep the mill levies as low as possible and still provide the needed services,” he said.
A tax-troubled town
Bentley’s 164.409 mill rate is up this year from 159.066, the county’s top tax rate last year.
That’s also about 6 mills higher than the No. 2 city on the list, Andale, at 158.082 mills.
The cause of Bentley’s property tax woes can generally be summed up in two words: Castle Estates.
That’s the name of a disastrous public-private partnership that the city signed on for in 2004 when the local economy was flush and suburban cities were growing rapidly.
Using bonds, the city borrowed $1.4 million to extend streets and utilities to what was supposed to be a development of about 90 new homes.
Special-assessment taxes on the homeowners were supposed to pay off the bonds after the project was built.
It started out all right, and about 50 lots were developed.
Then the recession hit in 2009 and the housing boom busted. The developer walked away, and the city was left to pay off the debt for all the improvements it funded for Castle Estates.
“The city is having to fund the specials and everything that was on those lots,” said Bentley City Council member James Roberts. “The city’s having to pay for all the water (pipes), the sewer, the gas, the paved streets, the curbs and everything. That’s where it’s all going.”
The drain on the city’s finances forced deep cuts in municipal services. The entire 17-member volunteer fire department quit in June because the city couldn’t come up with about $35,000 to pay for equipment and insurance.
Bentley Mayor Rex Satterthwaite said the city has borrowed some reserve firefighters from Sedgwick County for the time being while it trains new community volunteers to re-establish a local department.
The city has started a land bank to relieve some of the tax liabilities on the remaining 39 Castle Estates lots and signed with a real estate agency to market them and get some homes built, Roberts said.
They’re hoping to have at least one new house built in time for the Parade of Homes real estate event in the spring.
“There’s nothing else really going on in town,” Roberts said. “Everything else is just maintaining.”
Roberts said most people in Bentley understand the problem and a strong sense of community has more or less kept a lid on complaining.
“I mean, some of the people that are in Bentley, 90-plus percent, have lived in the town and have just been part of the community for most of their lives,” Roberts said. “I don’t want to say it (the tax rate) is something you can get used to, but it is what it is.”
The city’s bond payments on Castle Heights continue to rise. Last year, it was $107,000 out of a roughly $400,000 city budget. This year, it’s $127,000, Satterthwaite said.
Also, he said a law passed by the state Legislature spurred Bentley to add 5 mills to the levy this year.
The law mandates that starting next year, cities and counties will have to hold a public election to raise spending and taxes by more than a state-calculated rate of inflation.
Bentley officials decided to raise the mill rate now while they still can, Satterthwaite said.
“A lot of precautionary thinking went into this,” he said.
Bigger is better
It’s actually somewhat unfair to compare a town like Bentley to Wichita when it comes to property tax rates.
Wichita’s sheer size allows the cost of government to be spread over hundreds of thousands of people, and the city has a large tax base of industrial and commercial property that small towns generally can’t match.
Despite having the lowest mill rate in the county, Wichita generates far and away the most property tax revenue overall.
Wichita makes up 76 percent of the population of Sedgwick County and has 73 percent of the property tax base, according to Census estimates and data from county finance chief Chris Chronis.
The Kansas Constitution helps cities like Wichita.
It specifies that homeowners pay property tax on 11.5 percent of their appraised value, while business property pays on 25 percent of the value.
That means business property is worth slightly more than twice as much in terms of tax generation compared with residential property.
“It helps that we have a nice mix of commercial and residential property,” said Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.
In towns that don’t, “obviously, to provide the services, they’re going to have to tax their residents at a higher rate,” he said.
Taxes aren’t everything
Viola, in the far southwest corner of the county, has the lowest property tax rate of any city not named Wichita.
The rate is 158.082 – about 15 percent less than in Bentley.
Despite some substantial budget challenges, Viola’s property tax rates haven’t gone up mostly because there isn’t enough property to make it worth the effort to raise taxes.
To give you an idea of just how small Viola is, in the last municipal election, the mayor and two City Council members were elected unanimously, unopposed, with 14 votes each.
Viola has about 50 homes total, and the entire assessed valuation of the community is $625,000, by far the lowest of any city in the county.
“There’s not that much benefit to increasing the mill levy because we just don’t yield that many more dollars to run the city, frankly,” said council member Timothy Taton.
Viola has had to turn to other means to raise money for public services and has been buffeted by forces beyond its control, starting with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Taton said.
“KDHE required us, because of our massive growth (laughter), we were forced to expand our sewer lagoons and plant,” Taton said. “It’s somewhat comical, but nonetheless, we did it. … For the first time in many years, Viola incurred debt.”
That cost about $400,000 that residents have to pay back through increased sewer bills, he said.
In addition, Viola’s water is piped in from a rural water district in Conway Springs, and when the contract was renegotiated, rates went up to pay for improvements at the treatment plant.
“That had a direct impact back again to our residents,” Taton said.
Not only is Viola small, many of its residents are on low and fixed incomes, Taton said.
“People just don’t have the capacity to pay any more than they’ve been paying, so we’ve really tried to work hard to maintain that lower (property tax) rate,” he said. “It’s awesome our mill levy is low, but by no means, I don’t want to pretend there haven’t been negative consequences as far as overall cost to be a resident of our community.
“We’ve had to raise costs elsewhere for our residents to kind of cover the challenges we have.”
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
How much do you pay?
For a personalized breakdown of your own property tax bill, go to www.sedgwickcounty.org/treasurer/ and click on the link under the heading MY LOCAL TAXES Breakdown.
That will take you to an application where you can enter your address and view how much you pay in property tax to the state, county, city and school district, plus any special assessments or fees included with the property tax bill.
The application also calculates how much you spend in tax dollars for different types of services provided by the county government.
Property tax rates in area cities
Here are the property tax rates in mills for each of Sedgwick County’s 20 cities – and the calculated tax on a $100,000 home. Rates include city, county, state and school levies. The dollar figures are adjusted for a $46 state education tax credit on all homes over $20,000. Homeowners may pay special assessments on top of these amounts depending on where they live within a city.
Rank
City
Mill rate
Tax on $100,000 home
1
Bentley
164.409
$1,891
2
Andale
158.082
$1,818
3
Garden Plain
157.702
$1,814
4
Cheney
155.606
$1,789
5
Maize
154.902
$1,781
6
Haysville
153.963
$1,771
7
Clearwater
152.228
$1,751
8
Valley Center
151.910
$1,747
9
Eastborough
150.188
$1,727
10
Bel Aire
149.969
$1,725
11
Mount Hope
149.218
$1,716
12
Sedgwick
143.381
$1,649
13
Park City
143.214
$1,647
14
Colwich
142.093
$1,634
15
Kechi
141.258
$1,624
16
Goddard
140.445
$1,615
17
Mulvane
139.588
$1,605
18
Derby
139.400
$1,603
19
Viola
139.090
$1,600
20
Wichita
117.201
$1,348
